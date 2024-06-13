Vedang Raina Calls Rumoured Girlfriend Khushi Kapoor A 'Red Flag' In New Advert. Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: khushi05)

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating since last year. Amid the dating buzz, the rumoured couple recently joined forces for a collaboration with a dating app. In the ad, Khushi, seemingly on a set, is seen getting her hair done when she exclaims, "Wait, I don't always have to make the first move on Bumble anymore? So I can choose any opening move and all my matches can see? Nice, I like it." Vedang Raina enters the scene and adds, "And, I love it. Let's go," as they share a laugh. "I tend to overthink, so this is perfect. There are so many fun options; I don't know what to pick. Okay, I've got it. What's the most iconic first date idea? Are you into picnics? Ice cream? Laser tag? I love pilates; are you into pilates?" Khushi Kapoor asks. Vedang, looking a bit lost, responds, "Oh yeah, I love pilates. I'm so good at it."

Khushi Kapoor then tries another opening move, "Green flags, red flags? Personally, I think I'm a walking green flag so…" Vedang Raina teases, "For me, a green flag is when someone is kind, and a red flag is when someone says 'I'm a walking green flag.' Just kidding," he adds quickly. Khushi continues, "How many episodes of a series is it acceptable to watch in one sitting? I think I can go 7-8 hours if I have Panda and Mochi, in my pajamas and with popcorn." Vedang responds with enthusiasm, "I can do a 24-hour marathon. I'm a movie marathon expert. All I need is a binge partner," turning towards Khushi affectionately.

After Bumble's official Instagram page uploaded the video, it caught the attention of Khushi's sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi commented "Cuties," while Zoya Akhtar expressed her love with heart emojis in the comments. Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also dropped red heart emoticons.

ICYDK: The speculation about their alleged romance began on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked their acting debuts. Their rumoured relationship has since been a topic of discussion on the Internet.

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends'?"

In terms of their work, Vedang Raina is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated for release on September 27. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.