Rubina Dilaik's Aerial Yoga Video Is Giving Us Fitness Goals

Rubina Dilaik in a still from the video. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik has got no time for Monday blues. She has always been up and about, whether it's the weekend or a weekday. For us, Mondays may not be so pleasant. But for Rubina, it's her workout time. So what kind of exercise does she prefer? If you are troubled by the same question, wait no longer. Rubina has shared a video where we see her performing aerial exercises. She is stretching her body while hanging from ropes. She wrote, "The pain of regret is greater than the pain of discipline." Her hashtags include "aerialist".

While many of us are still dazed by the Holi celebrations, Rubina Dilaik has already started her workout schedule. But that doesn't mean that she did not enjoy the festival. She celebrated Holi with friends and family. Her Holi photo dump left us speechless. In the album, we also see Rubina posing with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla as they stand with a tray of colour. Here's her post:

It's not just Holi that brought colours to Rubina Dilaik's life. Her MXStudio's web series Wanderlust shoot in Abu Dhabi has also brought freshes to our Instagram feeds. Well, she wasn't alone. Abhinav Shukla was by her side. We have been enamoured by their beach and poolside photos. Here's a post where Rubina poses beside a swimming pool dressed in a swimsuit. "Soaking in the vibe," she captioned the images.

In fact, the couple had also visited the Maldives for a vacation. Once back from the holidays, Rubina Dilaik couldn't help but recollect her memories. So she shared throwback photos. In one of them, she is with Anubhav Shukla as both of them are sitting at the beach for a meal. She wrote a hashtag "memories" with a heart emoji.

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She will next be seen in the OTT series Ardh.