Throwback: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Date In Maldives

Rubina and Abhinav participated together in 'Bigg Boss 14'

Rubina was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Rubina Dilaik is missing the Maldivian sun and the blue beaches of the island country. And she cannot stop sharing some lovely throwback images of her holiday on the beach with her husband, Abhinav Shukla and boy, are we glad! The actress, on Saturday, shared an image of herself and Abhinav enjoying a meal on the beach. In the caption, she dropped the hashtag “memories” with a heart emoji. In the second image, Rubina Dilaik shared a photo of her coffee and cookie. Needless to say, fans of the couple showered them with love in the comments section.

A few weeks ago, Rubina Dilaik had shared another video of herself from the Maldives. The montage video shows the actress enjoying her time on the island, looking stunning as ever. In the caption, she said, “Joie de vivre,” the French term to convey enjoyment of life.

And we cannot just get over this adorable video of the couple that Rubina Dilaik posted in November, where she said that she was longing for another such getaway. In the caption, she said, “Hello November! Longing for another vacation like this.”

A few days ago, Abhinav Shukla also shared a throwback image from the Maldives. In the picture, Rubina and Abhinav are seen lounging by the pool. The caption said, “Remembering the Maldivian Sun.”

The actor also shared a bunch of other images from the Maldives. The post included pictures of him having lunch on the beach as well as the actor enjoying a boat ride.

In June 2018, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla in her hometown of Shimla. Rubina Dilaik is a television actress who has been in shows such as Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Meanwhile, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi, and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan have all featured Abhinav Shukla. The music video of Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar, featured the couple.