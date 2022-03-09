Rubina Dilaik On Being Body-Shamed: 'You Gain One Extra Inch And They Start Commenting 'Arre Buddhi Lagne Lagi Hai'

Rubina Dilaik on being body-shamed (Courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Highlights Rubina Dilaik was body-shamed when she tested COVID positive

Recently, she talked about being body-shamed

"They write nasty things," said Rubina

Rubina Dilaik had tested COVID positive last year. At that time, she gained some kilos and was body-shamed. Now, in an interview with Etimes, she has talked about it and said that the moment you gain one inch, people start commenting, "Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai" (She has started to look old). She said, "Why because there are so many people even my contemporaries who go through this body-shaming, fat-shaming. You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting "Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai".

"They write nasty things because social media has given them the freedom to go and comment on whatever they want on anyone's page. People are inconsiderate about others' feelings. That time I feel there would be so many people who would be getting directly affected by such comments why not voice it. If the Almighty has given me that position where I can create an impact or turbulence, why not?" added Rubina.

The Shakti actress also said that people should know that respecting somebody's choice of being how they want to should be there and added that there is no one to talk about it.

Rubina Dilaik concluded, "If they talk about it, we on the other side should know how to handle it and not let them affect us. It is like a way of letting the trolls know that there is a boundary that they should not cross."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Shakti: Astitive Ke Ehsaas Ki. She will next be seen in Ardh. Rubina's Bollywood debut movie is being directed by Palash Muchhal.

