Rubina Dilaik's Sister Jyotika Is Engaged To Boyfriend Rajat Sharma. See Viral Pics

A photo featuring Rubina Dilaik and her family. (Image courtesy: rubinadilaik_holics)

Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika is now engaged to her boyfriend Rajat Sharma. The actress attended her sister's engagement ceremony with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. The bride-to-be was looking gorgeous in a lilac lehenga while her fiancé was looking dashing in a white sherwani. Rubina Dilaik opted for a bronze traditional outfit for the ceremony. The pictures from Jyotika and Rajat's engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media. Jyotika and Rajat Sharma, who both are digital creators, also shared pictures and videos from their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts. "Almost 9 years back we first met and look where have we reached today. Looking into the sky feels like it is full with colors of love," she captioned the photos while Rajat wrote: "When your reality is finally better than your dreams...#jyotikadilaik #engaged #blessed."

See viral photos and videos from Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika's engagement ceremony:

Rubina also congratulated her sister and Rajat Sharma on Instagram. She wrote: "Can't believe, she is Big now ..... and m so happy, Rajay, you are a Family now..... (pehle bhi tha, but officially now)."

Back in August, when Rubina Dilaik visited her parents, she shared a photo with them, her sister and Rajat Sharma from her hometown. "Visited my hometown like a #tourist...... saw the beauty of Queen of Hills in a different light," she captioned the picture. Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 last year and emerged as the winner of the season this year.

Abhinav Shukla has starred in serials like Choti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum and movies such as Roar, Luka Chuppi and Jersey No 10.