Romance Alert: Surbhi Chandna's Kaleeras Had Details Of Her Love Story With Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna, who recently got married to her childhood sweetheart Karan Sharma, delighted fans by sharing a new set of wedding photos. From customised kaleeras to pearl-adorned sandals, the snapshots offered a closer look at the intricate details of their wedding outfits. Surbhi Chandna's golden kaleeras were specially crafted to reflect their love story. They were adorned with charms symbolising their journey together, including dogs, hearts, and best friend tags. Additionally, Surbhi also shared a glimpse of her mehendi-clad feet and showed her footwear embellished with pearls.

Talking about their wedding outfits, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts. The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side..To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride.

Several photos and videos from Surbhi Chandna's haldi and chooda ceremonies also did rounds on social media. Embracing tradition with elegance, Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a golden sequined ensemble for the chooda ceremony. Her ensemble, comprising a kurti, sharara, and sheer dupatta, was complemented by antique jewellery and a bindi. With her hair elegantly tied into a bun, she radiated sheer joy as her family showered her with rose petals. Transitioning to the haldi ceremony, Surbhi Chandna wore a halter neck top adorned with vibrant pearls and shells, paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan Sharma complemented her look with a golden kurta paired with a white pathani. In one of the viral videos, the couple is seen making a full Bollywood-style entry to the venue. For those uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.