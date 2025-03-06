Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma Share Loved-Up Pictures On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dated for close to 13 years, before taking the plunge and getting married on March 2, 2024. Surbhi took to her Instagram account today, to share a late Anniversary post with Karan.

The Instagram carousel had a series of pictures featuring their candid shots, and a surprise getaway that Karan had planned for her with their family.

Surbhi captioned the post, "Such a wholesome first-anniversary celebration in fragments (see for yourself). A wisely planned surprise ( that's a given when you have a husband Like Karan). A getaway filled with love, laughter, craziness and togetherness of the families and not just the two of us for a change. Since we both are working on our new song for Feel Good Originals and have various other commitments, I had to disappoint Karan & drop our plan to travel this month."

She further added, "But our naughty families who clearly were missing all the last year wedding madness along with Mr smartly, made a Whatsapp group, played along, and constructed the entire plan and for sure bit*hed me out too. There is no bigger joy than the unconditional love and support of your family. So fortunate to have celebrated this special day with them."

Surbhi then laid down the backstory of each of the pictures and videos in the Instagram carousel she has put up.

Here's what she wrote:

1. Story of my life ( persuading the husband to smile before every picture).

2. Champs to celebrate us.

3. The little one enjoying his bathtub.

4. The aesthetics of the Villa.

5. Nanimaa massaging my Idu Pidu in the lovely garden of the villa.

6. The sev puri kissi.

7. Karan went to get some authentic Maharashtrian dinner for us - and when he got back I straight ran to hug him, hug is the gesture of truly appreciating your partner, missing him when you don't see him even for an hour. Such unsaid feelings.

8. Night suit pehn liya par makeup kon utaregaa - the struggle is real.

9. KS fulfilled my wish and made this Stappu with masking tape so I could relive my childhood game.

10. Raising a toast to what but PC.

She concluded by saying, "And then this trip with some Rummy Champions came to an end. Thank You for reading."