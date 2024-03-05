Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Share First Pics From Dreamy Wedding: 'Finally Home'

Surbhi Chandna shared these images. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Hold onto your seats because Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna and her boyfriend of 13 years Karan Sharma have officially said, "I do" and they couldn't look more perfect together. Sharing their first photos from the wedding, the couple exuded pure bliss and elegance. Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a silver lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda and golden kaleeras.

Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. #sukar #estd2010."

Ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, several glimpses Surbhi Chandna's haldi and chooda ceremonies have taken the internet by storm. Embracing tradition with elegance, Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a golden sequined ensemble for the chooda ceremony. Her ensemble, comprising a kurti, sharara, and sheer dupatta, was complemented by antique jewellery and a bindi. With her hair elegantly tied into a bun, she radiated sheer joy as her family showered her with rose petals. Transitioning to the haldi ceremony, Surbhi Chandna wore a halter neck top adorned with vibrant pearls and shells, paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan Sharma complemented her look with a golden kurta paired with a white pathani. In one of the viral videos, the couple is seen making a full Bollywood-style entry to the venue.

For those uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.