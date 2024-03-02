Trending Pics From Ishqbaaz Star Surbhi Chandna's Haldi And Chooda Ceremony

Mansi Srivastava shared these images. (courtesy: mansisrivastava)

Love is in the air as Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to get married to her boyfriend of 13 years, Karan Sharma, today (March 2). Ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, captivating glimpses from the bride-to-be's haldi and chooda ceremonies have taken the internet by storm. Embracing tradition with elegance, Surbhi Chandna dazzled in a golden sequined ensemble for the chooda ceremony. Her ensemble, comprising a kurti, sharara, and sheer dupatta, was complemented by antique jewellery and a bindi. With her hair elegantly tied into a bun, she radiated sheer joy as her family showered her with rose petals.

Transitioning to the haldi ceremony, Surbhi Chandna wore a halter neck top adorned with vibrant pearls and shells, paired with a purple-hued skirt embellished with beads and coloured crystals. Karan Sharma complemented her look with a golden kurta paired with a white pathani. In one of the viral videos, the couple is seen making a full Bollywood-style entry to the venue.

The wedding festivities for the couple kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night on Friday (March 1). Photos and videos capturing the magic of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding festivities are making waves on social media. The couple exchanged rings during the Sufi night. Dressed in matching black sequin ensembles, they exuded elegance and charm. Surbhi Chandna wore a chic ensemble comprising a sequined bralette top and flared pants, elegantly draped in a sheer overcoat. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery, including a striking neckpiece and earrings. Meanwhile, Karan looked suave in a simple short kurta paired with Patiala pyjamas, topped off with a sequined jacket. In one of the videos, the couple could be seen dancing joyously to the rhythm of soulful music, their spirits soaring high with happiness and love.

A day ago, the actress also celebrated her bachelorette alongside her Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and Mrinal Deshraj. Surbhi Chandna was dressed in a chic yellow-and-white ensemble. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote, "The A gang made sure I have a blast just before I am no longer a Bachelor and I can't thank them enough cause koi special feel karana inse seekhe. Two days of Madness begins and reliving my bachelorette here."