Ishqbaaz Star Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma's Sufi Night Was All About Love, Laughter And Dance

Mansi Srivastava shared this image. (courtesy: dearmansi)

Surbhi Chandna, best known for her role in Ishqbaaz, is all set to say "I do" to her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma, on March 2. The wedding festivities for the couple kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night on Friday (March 1). Photos and videos capturing the magic of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding festivities are making waves on social media. The couple exchanged rings during the Sufi night. Dressed in matching black sequin ensembles, they exuded elegance and charm.

Surbhi Chandna wore a chic ensemble comprising a sequined bralette top and flared pants, elegantly draped in a sheer overcoat. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery, including a striking neckpiece and earrings. Meanwhile, Karan looked suave in a simple short kurta paired with Patiala pyjamas, topped off with a sequined jacket. In one of the videos, the couple could be seen dancing joyously to the rhythm of soulful music, their spirits soaring high with happiness and love.

A day ago, the actress also celebrated her bachelorette alongside her Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and Mrinal Deshraj. Surbhi Chandna was dressed in a chic yellow-and-white ensemble. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote, "The A gang made sure I have a blast just before I am no longer a Bachelor and I can't thank them enough cause koi special feel karana inse seekhe. Two days of Madness begins and reliving my bachelorette here."

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, who have been in a relationship for over 13 years, got 'rokafied' in September 2023. For the unversed, the wedding festivities began on March 1 with the mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement ceremony and a soulful Sufi music night. March 2 ushers in the haldi ceremony, infused with a Winter Wonderland theme, alongside the choora ceremony for the bride-to-be. Finally, the much-anticipated wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Saturday.

In a departure from tradition, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have decided to forgo the conventional sangeet ceremony, opting instead for a sophisticated 'tuxedo night', as mentioned on the invitation card. Termed 'Glamour Glitz And Romance, It's time for Tuxedo Dance', this event's highlight will be Surbhi and Karan's inaugural dance as a married couple. Set for March 2 at 9 pm, the attendees will dress themselves in elegant tuxedos and gowns. The wedding venue, Chomu Palace Hotel in Rajasthan, served as the backdrop for Akshay Kumar's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.