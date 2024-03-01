Surbhi Chandna Is The Life Of Her Surprise Bachelorette Party, Ishqbaaz Co-Stars Join In

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Hold onto your hats, folks. Surbhi Chandna is gearing up to say "I do" to her longtime beau, Karan Sharma, on March 2. Preceding the nuptials, the actress celebrated her bachelorette alongside her Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh and Mrinal Deshraj. Surbhi Chandna was dressed in a chic yellow-and-white ensemble. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote, "The A gang made sure i have a blast just before i am no longer a Bachelor and i can't thank them enough cause koi special feel karana inse seekhe. Two days of Madness begins and reliving my bachelorette here."

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, who have been in a relationship for over 13 years, got 'rokafied' in September 2023. For the unversed, the wedding festivities will begin on March 1 with the mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement ceremony and a soulful Sufi music night. March 2 ushers in the haldi ceremony, infused with a Winter Wonderland theme, alongside the choora ceremony for the bride-to-be. Finally, the much-anticipated wedding ceremony is slated for 5 pm.

In a departure from tradition, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have decided to forgo the conventional sangeet ceremony, opting instead for a sophisticated 'tuxedo night', as mentioned on the invitation card. Termed 'Glamour Glitz & Romance, It's time for Tuxedo Dance', this event's highlight will be Surbhi and Karan's inaugural dance as a married couple. Set for March 2 at 9 pm, the attendees will dress themselves in elegant tuxedos and gowns. The wedding venue, Chomu Palace Hotel in Rajasthan, served as the backdrop for Akshay Kumar's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.