Rohit Bose Roy To Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika, Who Died In Her 20s: "When You Said Bye Rohit Papa..."

Days after Divya Seth's daughter Mihika's death, television actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote an emotional note on his Instagram feed. The actor shared a picture of Mihika from her childhood days. He also shared a grupfie in which Rohit, his wife Manasi Joshi Roy, Divya Seth and Mihika can be seen posing adorably. Rohit began his note with these words, "You might have been born to different parents but you are and always will be my baby... You are the most loving sensitive little girl I've ever known and I remember how very excited you were to give your mumma a perfect bday... When you said Bye Rohit Papa, I didn't think in my worst NIGHTMARES that this is what you meant."

Rohit continued, "Although I pray that you get a comfortable passage to where you have gone, I also pray that you come back to your parents in some form ... See you soon Mihika. I love you." Rohit's friends and colleagues wrote condolence messages in the comments section.

Boman Irani wrote, "What does one say at a time like this. Heartbreaking." Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Sorry for your and family's loss." Karan Mehra wrote, "So heartbreaking... RIP." Take a look:

For the unversed, Mihika -- who was in her 20s -- suffered a seizure after developing a fever, reported news agency PTI. Mihika was the daughter of actor Divya Seth and granddaughter of the film veteran Sushma Seth. Divya hasn't revealed the cause of Mihika's death or her age till yet. Divya, known for popular TV shows Hum Log, Banegi Apni Baat, and film Dil Dhadakne Do, shared on Facebook that a prayer meeting in her late daughter's memory would be held on Thursday evening."With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.