<i>Dil Dhadakne Do</i> Actor Divya Seth Shah Mourns Daughter Mihika: "Thank You For Being Mine"

Actor Divya Seth Shah on Tuesday shared the news of the untimely death of her daughter Mihika Shah. Mihika, who was in her 20s, died on August 5. As per reports, she suffered a seizure after developing a fever. Recently, the actress shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, Divya and Mihika flashed their biggest smiles. Captioning the post, Divya wrote, "Thank You for being mine." She also used the infinity symbol and a broken heart emoticon.

Actor Rohit Roy also paid an emotional tribute to Divya's daughter. He wrote on Instagram, "You might have been born to different parents but you are and always will be my baby... You are the most loving sensitive little girl I've ever known and I remember how very excited you were to give your mumma a perfect bday...When you said Bye Rohit Papa, I didn't think in my worst NIGHTMARES that this is what you meant. Although I pray that you get a comfortable passage to where you have gone, I also pray that you come back to your parents in some form ...See you soon Mihika. I love you. RIP."

Divya, known for popular TV shows Hum Log, Banegi Apni Baat and the film Dil Dhadakne Do, shared on Facebook that a prayer meeting in her late daughter's memory will be held on Thursday evening. "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah. The prayer meeting was held at Sindh Colony Club House in Mumbai.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, didn't reveal the cause of Mihika's death or her age.

(With inputs from PTI)