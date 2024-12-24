<i>Dil Dhadakne Do</i> Actor Divya Seth Shah Remembers Late Daughter Mihika: "Unconditional Love"

Divya Seth Shah has shared an emotional post for her late daughter Mihika Shah on Instagram. Mihika, who was in her 20s, died on August 5 in Mumbai after suffering a seizure.

On Tuesday, Divya shared a set of pictures with her daughter and mother Sushma Seth. The opening frame features Divya Seth, Mihika and Sushma Seth sharing a warm hug. In the next slide, they are giving pure twining goals and how. Sharing the album, the actress said, “Unconditional love.”

Back in August, days after Mihika's death, Divya Seth Shah posted a long note on Instagram. The actress shared a letter written by Mihika on her birthday.

It read, "When I look at you, I see the purest love I'll ever know, Every wounded soul finds their way to you, in your care, they heal and grow, Divya, God's gift, my blessing from above, who's love is stronger than the eye can see, in 8.1 billion people on earth mama, you're the perfect mother for me, my Dibi, I love you. Mihika,”

Sharing the letter, Divya Seth said, "No one in this Lifetime or any other Will Love Me like You did Mihika. I hope you can See Me. I promise to be Brave. I will do everything We planned. See you on the Beach and in the Jungle honey. Into the Light now.

Divya Seth Shah, known for popular TV shows Hum Log, Banegi Apni Baat and the film Dil Dhadakne Do, shared the news of her daughter's death on Facebook on August 6.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.