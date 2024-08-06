<i>Dil Dhadakne Do</i> Actor Divya Seth Shah's Daughter Mihika, In Her 20s, Dies

Advertisement

Dil Dhadakne Do Actor Divya Seth Shah's Daughter Mihika, In Her 20s, Dies

The prayer meet will be held on Thursday

Read Time: 1 min
Divya with her daughter. (courtesy: DivyaSethShah)
New Delhi:

Actor Divya Seth Shah on Tuesday said her daughter Mihika Shah died on August 5. As per reports, Mihika -- who was in her 20s -- suffered a seizure after developing a fever.

Divya, known for popular TV shows Hum Log, Banegi Apni Baat, and film Dil Dhadakne Do, shared on Facebook that a prayer meeting in her late daughter's memory will be held on Thursday evening.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, didn't reveal the cause of Mihika's death or her age.

The prayer meet will be held at Sindh Colony Club House in Mumbai. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

