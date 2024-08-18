<i>Dil Dhadakne Do</i> Actor Divya Seth Shah's Post For Late Daughter Mihika: "I Promise To Be Brave"

Actress Divya Seth Shah shared a heartfelt memory of her late daughter, Mihika, who died on August 5. Mihika, who was in her 20s, reportedly suffered a seizure after developing a fever. On Saturday, the actress, known for her work in movies like Jab We Met and Dil Dhadakne Do, shared a selfie with her late daughter on Instagram. In the selfie, the mother-daughter duo is seen smiling warmly at the camera. Alongside the picture, Divya shared a note that Mihika had once written for her on her birthday. The note read, “‘When I look at you, I see the purest love I'll ever know, Every wounded soul finds their way to you, in your care they heal and grow, Divya, gods gift, my blessing from above, who's love is stronger than the eye can see, in 8.1 billion people on earth mama, your the perfect mother for me, my Dibi, I love you .' Mihika,” Divya added, “No one in this Lifetime or any other Will Love Me like You did Mihika I hope you can See Me I promise to be Brave I will do everything We planned See you on the Beach And in the Jungle honey Into the Light now.”

Reacting to the post, actress Manasi Joshi Roy dropped a red heart. Actress Achint Kaur shared a hug emoji. Veteran star Soni Razdan simply said, “Divya,” and posted a bunch of hearts.

Check out the post below:

This is not the first picture that Divya Seth Shah shared after the untimely death of her daughter. About a week ago, she posted another selfie with her daughter. “Thank You for being mine,” she wrote and attached a broken heart emoji to the caption.

After the death of Mihika, Divya Seth Shah and her husband Siddharth Shah issued a joint statement that read, "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024.”

In terms of work, Divya Seth Shah was last seen in the film Article 370 as Parveena Andrabi. The movie, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, was headlined by Yami Gautam.