Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh On Working With Karan Johar: 'He Lives And Breathes Entertainment'

Ranveer-Alia in a still from a vidoe. (Courtesy: DharmaMovies)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are the talk of the town thanks to their latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, released across the world on July 28 and is earning rave reviews for the performances, spectacle and chemistry between the lead actors. Now, a making video from the sets of the film has been shared online by the team and features Karan Johar and the cast creating magic on-screen. The behind-the-scenes moments are intercut with testimonies from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are reflecting on their movie. In the video, the two also share how it feels to be headlining a film helmed by Karan Johar, one of Bollywood's biggest filmmakers and names.

Speaking about working with Karan Johar for the first time, Ranveer Singh said, “My first Dharma film as a leading man is with the man himself, Mr Karan Johar. He has got such good energy, such positive energy. He was my touchstone of positivity,” adding, “He lives and breathes entertainment. He lives and breathes cinema. Sometimes I wonder how he does it.”

“I was excited to do a full-fledged Karan Johar-ish cinema kind of movie,” said Alia Bhatt, who made her debut in Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. “He is one of the greatest directors Indian cinema has ever seen. And the best part about Karan is how receptive he is to feedback and collaboration."

Ranveer Singh summed up his experience and said, “If you ask me how it was working on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I will tell you I had the most fun. It was like friends coming together making a movie.”

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “On the screen and off it, flamboyance comes easy to Ranveer Singh. There is nobody in the Mumbai industry who could have pulled off Rocky as well as he does…Alia Bhatt strikes the right notes in the role of a girl who embraces her beliefs with confidence and confronts all the imperfections in her and in the people around her without letting any of it get the better of her. She is the real star of the show.”

The cast of the film also includes veteran artists like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury. You can watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a theatre near you.