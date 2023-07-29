Pics - Alia Bhatt Comes To Receive Ranbir Kapoor At The Airport

Ranbir Kapoor (L). Alia Bhatt inside the car (R)

After setting the ramp on fire in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai. The actor was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in his comfy clothes and he can ace any look with ease and elan. Alia Bhatt, whose movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released just yesterday, could not attend Ranbir Kapoor's show in Delhi but Alia came to receive Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. Staying away from the shutterbugs, Alia chose to remain inside the car. While making his way towards the car, Ranbir Kapoor asked a paparazzo whether Alia was waiting for him inside the car. Then he hurriedly got into his car. The paparazzi had to capture the couple from inside their car only.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week 2023 on Friday in Delhi. Needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely dapper on the ramp and we can't take our eyes off the pictures. Ranbir Kapoor wore a deep-blue coloured kurta and lungi pants. The actor complemented his look with a new hairdo and Ranbir Kapoor nailed the look. Ranbir Kapoor's pictures are trending big on the Internet and they are shared by Ranbir's various fan pages.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor is in happy place. Just a few days back, he attended the special screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set major couple goals on the red carpet as they turned up in matching customized shirts. At the screening, Ranbir Kapoor posed with Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor for a blockbuster frame.

Ranbir Kapoor is known for movies like Barfi, Sanju, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.