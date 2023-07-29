Ranbir Kapoor Sets The Ramp On Fire. Wife Alia Bhatt Reacts

Ranbir Kapoor with Kunal Rawal (L). Ranbir Kapoor on the ramp (R). (Courtesy: Ranbir kapoor fanpage)

If gorgeousness has a name, that's Ranbir Kapoor, for sure. The Barfi actor walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week 2023 on Friday in Delhi. Needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely dapper on the ramp and we can't take our eyes off the pictures. Ranbir Kapoor wore a deep-blue coloured kurta and lungi pants. The actor complemented his look with a new hairdo and Ranbir Kapoor nailed the look. Ranbir Kapoor's pictures are trending big on the Internet and they are shared by Ranbir's various fan pages.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Here's the video of Ranbir Kapoor walking the ramp with his unmatched swag.

Designer Kunal Rawal also shared glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor off the ramp. He captioned the frames "Ranbir Kapoor For Kunal Rawal - DHUP CHAO: Couture 2023". Take a look at the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt was not present at the event. However, her husband-appreciation post can't be missed. Sharing a clip from the runway on her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt dropped an emoji, which coveys that she is bowled over by her husband's charisma.

Ranbir Kapoor is in happy place. Just a few days back, he attended the special screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set major couple goals on the red carpet as they turned up in matching customized shirts. At the screening, Ranbir Kapoor posed with Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor for a blockbuster frame.

Karisma Kapoor shared the frame on her Instagram with the caption, "My heartline and My bloodline...Rocky and Ranbir" and dropped a few heart emojis with it. Kareena Kapoor, who was not present at the premiere, reacted to sister Lolo's picture. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Hmmmmmmmmmm" and dropped a bunch of emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor is known for movies like Barfi, Sanju, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.