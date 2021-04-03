Riteish Deshmukh's Throwback Video With Genelia Will Make You ROFL

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in the pic.(Image courtesy: riteishd)

Every time Bollywood's cutest couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, uploads a video, the internet goes into a meltdown. The latest one on the list is a throwback posted by Riteish. The Instagram Reels features Genelia fondly showing him the photos of their wedding. A seemingly shaken Ritesh's reaction is making the Internet ROFL. The actor captioned it, "Ek throwback - just like that", tagging Genelia. The video is cleverly interspersed with the line "Jin zakhmon ko waqt bhar chala hai, tum kyon unhe chhedhe ja rahe ho" from the famous ghazal "Tum itna jo muskra rahe ho." The song, rendered by Jagjit Singh, featured in the 1982 film Arth. The audience lapped up the funny video, with many calling them the best couple in Bollywood.

Take a look at the post here:

A user commented, "Honestly, they are lucky to have each other as an endless blessing in their lives. Mashallah!" Several others filled the comment section with laughter and heart emojis. On Holi, the couple treated fans to a love-filled video where they applied colours on each other with the song "Sajde kiya hai lakhon" from the 2010 film Khatta Meetha playing in the background.

Another cute clip of Riteish tying Genelia's ponytail, after she injured her hand, made fans go weak in the knees. Along with the clip, the actress wrote, "I need somebody who can love me at worst." She added a few red heart emojis and tagged her husband.

Genelia and Riteish have worked together in movies like Masti and Tere Naal Love Hogaya. The couple got married in 2012 and are parents to two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Thank You