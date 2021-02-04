Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Were Not Alone For Their Anniversary Celebrations

Genelia D'Souza in a still from the video. (courtesy riteishd )

Highlights Riteish and Genelia celebrated their 9th anniversary on Wednesday

"Surprise anniversary celebration by the Baiko," wrote Riteish

Chef Vikramjit Roy flew all the way from Delhi

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's anniversary celebrations on Wednesday were full of surprises and all things pretty. The couple shared videos from their 9th wedding anniversary celebrations, for which chef Vikramjit Roy especially flew down to Mumbai. Riteish shared a video of all the arrangements made by Genelia and he wrote: "Surprise anniversary celebration by the Baiko Genelia - this is just the beginning - the master surprise is Chef Vikramjit Roy who flew down especially from Delhi." Genelia too shared a video from the festivities and she wrote: "Celebrating life quite literally with Riteish. Thank you chef Vikramjit Roy for adding magic to our beautiful day with the most amazingly curated meal." The menu offered a range of all-vegan custom made food from baked veggies, éclairs to croissants, and more desserts.

See Genelia and Riteish's anniversary-special videos here:

In her Instagram story, Genelia thanked the chef and she wrote: "Gratitude chef Vikramjit Roy. I know you went out of your way. Will always remember this one." This is the picture we are talking about:

Screenshot of Genelia's Instagram story.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.