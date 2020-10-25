Dussehra 2020: Inside Riteish Deshmukh's Festivities With Genelia D'Souza And Sons Riaan And Rahyl

Riteish Deshmukh with family. (courtesy riteishd)

Cute can't even begin to describe actor Riteish Deshmukh's latest Instagram entry. On the occasion of Dussehra, the actor shared a video of the festivities along with his family, on social media. In the video, Riteish, along with his wife Genelia D'Souza and their kids Riaan and Rahyl, can be seen performing a puja. The family of four can be seen dressed in their festive best in the video. Genelia can be seen wearing a powder blue salwar-kurta set. Riteish can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama set. Riaan and Rahyl also wore traditional outfits. "Happy Dussehra," Riteish captioned the video. Just like us, Riteish's Instafam also loved the video. Tiger Shroff dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Riaan and Rahyl frequently make appearances on their parents' Instagram profiles. On World Animal Day, Genelia shared a video with the kids and she wrote: "Riteish and myself have always wanted our kids to grow up with animals... It was just a given. During this pandemic,we have tried to be as close to nature as we can. It was the only way to give our kids some kinda freedom... I have seen them, taking charge of our dog Flash with utmost care and concern, he is literally their best friend."

Last week, Riteish shared a super cute picture with his kids on Instagram and he wrote: "Waterfalls wouldn't sound so melodious if there were no rocks in their way."

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.