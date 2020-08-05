'Growing Young' With Birthday Girl Genelia D'Souza Is A Blessing For Husband Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza with Riteish Deshmukh. (courtesy: riteishd)

As Genelia D'Souza celebrates her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, an adorable greeting arrived from (no points for guessing) her husband and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. The actor posted a happy picture of himself along with Genelia, in which he can be seen planting a kiss on the birthday girl's forehead. In his note, Riteish wrote: "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. Happy birthday, Genelia."

In the comments section, Genelia wrote: "To us....To our flaws, to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness. I need you to be me. Love you, forever and always." Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's post here:

Genelia and Riteish frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Last month, the couple pledged to donate their organs. "There is no greater gift to someone than the gift of life. Genelia and I have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause," wrote Riteish.

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.