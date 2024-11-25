Here's How Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza Wished Son Riaan On His 10th Birthday: "My <i>Pillu</i>"

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son Riaan celebrated his 10th birthday yesterday (November 24). To make his day extra special, the proud parents wished the birthday boy by posting heartwarming notes on their Instagram handles. The write-ups were accompanied by special glimpses of Riaan playing football. Yes, the little kid is a passionate athlete. Riteish's birthday wish came with an “honest and open” letter which read, “My Dearest Riaan, I want to share a secret with you, I want to be honest and open with you. I'm so flawed, I'm not a perfect dad and every day I feel I want to do more for you but when I look at how you look at me, I see myself as a perfect dad, one that is loved by a beautiful boy and adored by his son and then I realise it's not me - it's you my pillu - you make me feel like I'm the best Dad in this world because you believe in me, you are strong and you make me feel that I'm doing something right.”

Riteish Deshmukh signed off his note with the words, “To all the adventurers, laughs and 1000 + 1 football games - you have me as your buddy, as your friend and your partner for life. I promise to climb the highest mountain for you, my baby boy because you make this life so beautiful. Happy Birthday Son. Thank you for choosing me as your Baba.”

For Genelia D'Souza, Riaan is the “boy with the kindest heart and the willpower to do better every day.” She wrote, “Yesterday on the eve of your birthday, we celebrated the last of your single digits my baby boy and just like that you are 10 today - a boy with the kindest heart and the willpower to do better every day.”

Calling herself Riaan's “loudest cheerleader”, Genelia wrote, “The beauty of the last decade is that I also completed 10 years of being a mum and every day you teach me to be the best version of myself. I always knew the saying “life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass but rather learning to dance in the rain”. In your 10 years, you have lived this and taught me to live it too. I Love You Riaan - Happy Birthday Baby Boy.”

Genelia wrapped up her emotional letter with a sweet declaration saying, “Always going to be… the one who feels (like) robbing a kiss from you at every opportunity I get.”

Genelia's industry contemporaries also wished Riaan on his birthday. Actress Jiya Shankar wrote, “Awww happy birthday Riaan! Sending all my love to y'all.” Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan went all red hearts in the comments section. Dia Mirza echoed an almost similar sentiment but added a tiger emoji, presumably lauding Riaan's strength.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child Rahyl in 2016.