'Riddle Us This' - Who Tweeted Social Distancing Advice With A Batman Twist? Mumbai Police

Batman is the talk of the town and we don't just mean Gotham city. The caped crusader has been trending ever since the trailer of the Matt Reeves-directed film The Batman released at the DC FanDome over the weekend. For the uninitiated, DC FanDome was a virtual mega event where big announcements about DC universe were made, and trailers of popular DC films released, which brings us back to Batman. Recently, Mumbai Police, in their tweet, made a Batman reference and let's just say it was quite 'riddling' (pun intended). Mumbai Police took a still from The Batman trailer, which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Taking a leaf out of super villain Riddler's postcards addressed to Batman, Mumbai Police shared a picture, which read: "Haven't a clue? Let's play a game. Just me and you." The idea behind the meme was to spread awareness about social distancing and encourage it through humour and pop culture reference.

Along with the meme, there was a caption that read: "'Riddle' us this." The post also had the hashtags #Batman, #DCFanDome and #TakingOnCorona. Check out the tweet here:

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police took help from Batman to spread a message on social media. In May this year, Mumbai Police schooled people "how not to wear a mask" by posting a photograph of Robert Pattinson wearing the new batsuit and a mask over his eyes. "How not to wear a mask! #BATforsafetyMAN," read the caption on the tweet. Check it out:

The Batman trailer released on Sunday and it went insanely viral. Robert Pattinson stars as the titular superhero, while Zoe Kravitz takes charge as Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright stars as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano features as The Riddler (who didn't make appearance in the trailer but was introduced as a "secret friend" through a voice over). Check out the trailer here:

The Batman is slated to release October 1, 2021 in cinemas worldwide. It was originally supposed to hit the screens on June 21, 2021 but because of the coronavirus pandemic affecting production, its release was rescheduled.