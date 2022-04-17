Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Bash: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Steals A Selfie With Brother Ranbir

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Ranbir Kapoor (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahnioffi)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made sure that true Bollywood fans remained glued to their phone screens late on Saturday as they hosted a post-wedding bash at home in Mumbai. The glamorous affair at Vastu – the apartment complex which also served as the wedding venue – saw several big names in attendance. But amid all the wedding frenzy and celebration, Ranbir Kapoor did not miss a chance to pose for a quick selfie with his darling sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The sibling duo huddled together for an adorable selfie, smiling widely for the camera. The party lights in the background lent a purple hue to the adorable selfie. Acknowledging the tint in the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Purple,” with hearts and laughter emojis as she shared the photo on Instagram Stories.

See the photo here:

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's families, the party on Saturday also saw the couple's close friends and collaborators in attendance. Among those present at the bash were Alia's mentor Karan Johar, the couple's friend Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivity, which began with a Mehendi ceremony, on April 13, was strictly a "close friends and family" affair. Earlier, in a set of pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor too, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are sharing a warm moment at the "Mehendi masti". The frame is from a special dance performance. We can also spot Bharat Sahni (Riddhima's husband) and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

See the image here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after being cast together in Brahamastra five years ago. The much-awaited film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.