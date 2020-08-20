Richa Chadha's Reaction To Ali Fazal's Death On The Nile Trailer Is Everything

Ali Fazal with Richa Chadha. (courtesy therichachadha )

The trailer of Ali Fazal's forthcoming film Death On The Nile released on Wednesday and the actor dedicated it to his late mother, who he lost earlier this year. An emotional Ali Fazal, sharing the film's poster and trailer, tweeted: "This one's for Mom. She might've liked it." Reacting to her boyfriend Ali Fazal's post, actress Richa Chadha shared an emotional tweet, where she wrote: "She's gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic and you don't disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars. She's proud and so am I." Death On The Nile is Ali Fazal's third big international project after the 2017 film Victoria And Abdul, co-starring veteran actress Judi Dench, and the 2015 film Furious 7, in which he made a special appearance.

This ones for Mom. She might've liked it. https://t.co/LpS7BDpDSBpic.twitter.com/C5dgiOVWrB — Ali Fazal M / (@alifazal9) August 19, 2020

Death On The Nile, which is slated to release on October 23 this year, is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic novel of the same name. The film boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Kenneth Branagh as the renowned detective Hercule Poirot, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who has been cast as Linnet Doyle, the murder victim, and Armie Hammer stars as her husband Simon Doyle. The film also features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death On The Nile is Kenneth Branagh's second outing as Hercule Poirot after 2017's Murder On The Orient Express (also an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel). The film showcases a series of murders onboard a Nile cruise boat that kick off when a love triangle involving Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and Gal Gadot, goes wrong. Enough said, check out the film's trailer:

Coming back to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the couple were supposed to get married in April this year. However, they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actors' spokesperson earlier told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."