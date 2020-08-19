Death On The Nile Trailer: In Gal Gadot And Kenneth Branagh's Film, Mystery Is The Winner. Bonus - Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal in a still from the trailer. (courtesy YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Death On The Nile released on Wednesday and it is gripping in every sense. The film brings to life Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who is one of the suspects in the murder, makes every second of his brief appearance in the trailer count. The film is about a series of murders onboard a Nile cruise boat and the trailer keeps the sense of mystery intact and how. The film's cast is headlined by the film's director Kenneth Branagh, who stars as Hercule Poirot, the renowned detective who is on board to solve the mystery, and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who has been cast as Linnet Doyle, the murder victim. Armie Hammer stars as her husband Simon Doyle. Besides Ali Fazal, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright, are among the suspects on the cruise.

Check out the film's trailer here:

Death On The Nile is slated to release on October 23 this year. This will be one of the first major international pictures to see a global release amid the coronavirus pandemic. This will be Kenneth Branagh's second outing as Hercule Poirot after 2017's Murder On The Orient Express, which was also an adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic novel of the same name.

This is not the first time that Ali Fazal is a part of an international project. He starred in the 2017 biographical comedy-drama Victoria And Abdul, in which he shared screen space with Judi Dench. Ali Fazal also had a cameo appearance in Furious 7.