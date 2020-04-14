Richa Chadha's Hilarious DIY Skincare Tips Are The Laughter Dose We All Need

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha's Instagram profile is replete with humour and we just can't seem to get enough of it. Her latest Instagram post is equally funny. On Tuesday, the Fukrey star shared a video, in which she taught her fans the right way to take care of their skin. In the video, Richa poses for the camera, followed by a shot of a pressure cooker and the caption on the video reads: "Home facial, step 1- Take steam." In her caption, Richa wrote: "If, like me, you need to be pretty even when social distancing, make sure you max out your lockdown life, by following these simple DIY steps to good skin."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were supposed to get married in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the COVID -19 pandemic. The actress' spokesperson told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

On the professional front, Richa Chadha has a busy line-up of films. She was last seen in Panga, co-staring Kangana Ranaut. The actress has Ghoomketu, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela in the pipeline. She also featured in the Amazon Original series Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.