When Ali Fazal 'Called Up' Batman To Help Him Distribute Food To The Needy

Ali Fazal, 37,went out on the streets of Mumbai to distribute food to those who were in desperate need of it amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ali called up a friend from the DC universe (read Batman), wore a mask and set out to help those in need. The Fukrey actor wore Batman's mask as he went to help people out. The only thing missing was a Batmobile. Ali could be seen driving his car as the song Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi from the 1994 film Vijaypath plays in the backdrop. Ali Fazal's girlfriend Richa Chadha wrote "Hahahha" in the comments section.

Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Ali Fazal wrote: "Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... Couldn't muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We've collected some stuff to send to Vile Parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there? Keep doing the work. Chhota bada doesn't matter."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who were supposed to get married in April this year, postponed their wedding due to the COVID - 19 pandemic. The actors' spokesperson told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

So far, India has reported over 1200 coronavirus cases and over 30 deaths. In the wake of the pandemic, a 21-day lockdown has been imposed India. The virus originated in a Wuhan (China, last year).