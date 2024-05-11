Richa Chadha Recalls Giving 99 Retakes For Heeramandi: 'It's Not Easy When...'

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: netflixindia)

Richa Chadha is currently basking in the success of her latest offering . In the series, the actress plays the role of Lajjo, a tawaif. Recently, Richa Chadha along with the rest of the cast of the show including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During her appearance, Richa Chadha revealed that she gave 99 retakes for a dance sequence in the show.

Recently, the makers of the show dropped a promo on their Instagram handle. Recalling the shoot days, Manisha Koirala said, "We never felt that we were exhausted. I mean, we were all tired, but there was always a sense of fulfillment. There is a sense of 'we have done good work'. I don't think I have returned home without feeling good about the work."

Richa Chadha added, "Mera jo best day tha, wo mera worst day bhi tha (My best day was also my worst day) My worst day became the best day of the shoot. My score is the highest when it comes to retakes -- during the dance sequence. 99. Main century maarte maarte ruki hoon (I stopped just before hitting a century). It's not easy when you are dancing around 200- 300 extras who are watching you and you are failing. But when you overcome that, then it's really a 'Wow, I didn't know I could do this' moment. And that's a great feeling.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. The series stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah among others.

The period drama has garnered substantial viewership on Netflix, securing the second position on the platform's weekly top 10 list for non-English language shows during its premiere week.