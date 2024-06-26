Richa Chadha On Pregnancy Diaries: 'Third Trimester Comes With Discomfort, Insomnia'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal, shared a post from her pregnancy diaries. The actress wrote about her third trimester hurdles in her recent Instagram entry. Richa Chadha wrote, "Third trimester comes with discomfort, insomnia, acid trippy dreams, backache, migraine, and weepy moods...So here's a little sneak from the past. Loved being exclusively in Indian wear through the promotions." She mentioned that the picture happens to be from Heeramandi promotions. She added, "Latergram from promoting Heeramandi on Netflix. Cuz the future will be better but the past is better than the present today LOLOL. It's been almost 2 whole months but I am getting endless love for Lajjo. Hence the smile."

Tagging husband Ali Fazal, she wrote, "Ali Fazal come home soon. We got work to do, the house needs baby proofing." Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating in 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying, "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and celebrated with their friends and family after two years. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.