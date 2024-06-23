Dad-To-Be Ali Fazal To Go On Paternity Break Post June 30: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Celeb couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting the arrival of their first child in July. Mom-to-be Richa Chadha earlier confirmed that she will be on maternity leave till October, now sources close to the couple have confirmed that soon-to-be father is also heading for about a month-long paternity break. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times, “Ali is going to wrap up all his work by June 30 and will then go for a break for four to five weeks to focus on Richa and their soon-to-be born kid.”

The source added, "Ali has four to five days of shoot left for Metro... In Dino, and Lahore 1947 is almost up for completion. As for Thug Life, he will be wrapping up the majority of his shoot before he goes on break. Only one schedule of the film will be left post that, and Ali will resume work on it in August. It will be the first film that he works on after becoming a dad. He also has another film in the pipeline, which he will begin shooting for during the same time, however the official announcement of the film is yet to be made.”

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Lajjo in the series. Despite her limited screen presence, Richa received applause for her performance from the audience and critics alike.