Mom-To-Be Richa Chadha Recalls Going On Solo Trips: 'Can't Just Get Up And Leave Now'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: richachadha)

Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome her first child with Ali Fazal, recently recalled a spontaneous solo trip she took from London to Amsterdam in July last year. The actress shared a series of images from the trip on social media. She recounted how she made a spur-of-the-moment decision to head to Amsterdam via Eurostar for some gallery visits and soul-searching. In her caption, the actress mused about the prospect of her solo travels possibly coming to an end with her impending motherhood. She expressed her thoughts on social media, wondering how her life will change once she becomes responsible for "another human being".

Captioning the post on Instagram, Richa Chadha wrote, "Hmmm...are my days of impromptu solo travel over? These photos are from July 2023, when I had wrapped a stressful and strange shoot in London, and decided to take a solo trip to Amsterdam the following morning. Accompanied by @harryrajput64, who'd just had his camera stolen due to a break-in, from the production car..."

She added, "Harry who was eager to party on his last night in London, clicking away at Pimlico station...I was just keen on getting to Amsterdam via Eurostar for a bit of gallerying and soul-searching. He went to a party, I crashed at my friend's apartment, ordered a salad and slept. Reminiscing tonight...what will happen now, I will be responsible for a whole other human being. Can't just get up and leave now anymore, right? Mommies weigh in?

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series is set against the backdrop of British India and delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah.