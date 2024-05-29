Richa Chadha Shares BTS Pics From Heeramandi Shoot: 'I Was Always Happy On Set'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha is basking in the success of her latest offering Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress received praise from the viewers for her portrayal of Lajwanti (Lajjo). Recently, Richa expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to her regal appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. She shared a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot, describing her enjoyable time on set. Richa also extended her thanks to the team of stylists, makeup artists and outfit designers who worked diligently to bring her character, Lajjo, to life on screen.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Richa Chadha wrote, "It's been a month since the premiere, surreal. Contrary to Lajjo's grief, I was always cracking up and happy on set! Although my part probably was the smallest, the dates were spread out, giving me the wonderful opportunity to work with a few brilliant hands for make-up and hair."

"Worked with Shayli Nayak beautiful energy and work, Kunj Shah for mirror scene and some sakal ban too, always efficient, ditto Harry Rajput for mirror scene and cafe scene, Harry and I also do a lot of work together, we're creative buddies too… and the brilliant Tanuja Dabir for the song, #masoomdilhaimera," she added.

Richa Chadha concluded, "I am grateful that your hands beautified me. No matter what an actor claims, it takes a village… and then beautiful lighting and costumes and jewellery. So thank you. An actor, if given an opportunity, must do all kinds of things. It's good brain exercise too to challenge yourself and see your own capability."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah.

The period drama has garnered substantial viewership on Netflix, securing the second position on the platform's weekly top 10 list for non-English language shows during its premiere week.