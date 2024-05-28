Manisha Koirala And Richa Chadha In An Adorable BTS Pic From Heeramandi

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Richa Chadha, who has won the critics' praise and the audience's love with her character Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared a bunch of BTS stills from the series on her Instagram feed on Tuesday. She shared an extensive note thanking the crew who made her performance look realistic. Amid a bunch of BTS pics with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, what caught our attention was a picture of Richa with Manisha Koirala AKA Mallikajaan. In the picture shared, Richa and Manisha can be seen dressed in their casual best. Manisha can be seen showing love to a dog on the set.

Richa wrote in her note, "It's been a month since the premiere, surreal. Contrary to Lajjo's grief, I was always cracking up and happy on set! Although my part probably was the smallest, the dates were spread out so it gave me the wonderful opportunity to work with a few brilliant hands for make up and hair." She continued, "Worked with @shaylinayak beautiful energy and work, @blendingiscardio for mirror scene and some sakal ban too, always efficient, ditto @harryrajput64 for mirror scene and cafe scene, Harry and I also do a lot of work together, we're creative buddies too... and the brilliant @tanujadabirmakeup for the song, #masoomdilhaimera @ramihalder and @ashisbogi who you may have scene plastered all over IG with BTS." She signed off her post with these words, "I am grateful that your hands beautified me. No matter what an actor claims, it takes a village... and then beautiful lighting and costumes and jewellery. So thank you. An actor, if given an opportunity, must do all kinds of things. It's good brain exercise too to challenge yourself and see your own capability."

In the comments section, Manisha Koirala wrote, "Well said!! It does take a village!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Earlier this month, Ali Fazal shared an adorable post to appreciate his wife for the massive success of Heeramandi. In the video, he juxtaposed several videos and pictures featuring him and Richa Chadha. He captioned the post, "Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!" Take a look:

Earlier Richa Chadha mentioned that she was offered a different role in the show but she chose the character of Lajjo. The actress shared that despite being offered a role with more screen time, she decided to portray Lajjo because of the complex arc of her character in the series.