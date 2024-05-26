Richa Chadha Recalls When She Lost A Role To A Star Kid After Multiple Auditions

Image instagrammed by Richa. (courtesy: RichaChadha)

Richa Chadha, who is known for speaking her mind out, revealed that she lost films to a star kid or a celebrity's girlfriend even after auditioning for the role multiple times in an interview with Filmygyan. Richa, who has been garnering praise for her spontaneous portrayal of Lajjo in Heeramandi, talked about her journey in the industry which was not always a bed of roses. Recalling an incident which she termed as "heartbreaking", Richa told Filmygyan that after auditioning four times, she was replaced by a starkid or a celebrity's girlfriend at the final moment. She said, "It was heartbreaking losing the part even after working hard and not getting the opportunity."

Richa Chadha shares the unpleasant experiences she has encountered in the indusrty from time to time. A couple of months ago, Richa talked about when she was offered the role of Hrithik Roshan's mother. Calling it an injustice to the senior actors, Richa told ABP Live, "Yes, because I was 21 years old. But someone had told him that I play the role of older women nicely. So, without thinking, he just offered me the role. Later, the actor who actually played that part is a very good artist. So I felt that this is wrong that you are taking young and attractive actors and ageing them." She added, "Not only are you doing a disservice to a young actor, you are also taking away an older actor's part which is already shrinking."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child together. In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Take a look:

On the work front, Richa Chadha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. Ali Fazal was last seen in the thriller Khufiya with Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Before that, he starred in the Hollywood film Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler. Ali Fazal has also starred in Hollywood projects like Victoria & Abdul, Furious 7, Death On The Nile to name a few.