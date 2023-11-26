Richa Chadha Was Once Offered The Role Of Hrithik Roshan's Mom: 'Taking Away An Older Actor's Part'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: therichachadha)

Actress Richa Chadha, who has never shied away from taking on versatile roles in the course of her acting journey, recently revealed in an interview with ABPLive that there was a time when she was offered the role of actor Hrithik Roshan's mother, despite him being older than her. Elaborating on the incident, Richa Chadha also called out how it is not fair to older artists who already have limited work. On being asked if she was angry at the casting director, Richa Chadha said, "Yes, because I was 21 years old. But someone had told him that I play the role of older women nicely. So, without thinking, he just offered me the role. Later, the actor who actually played that part is a very good artist. So I felt that this is wrong that you are taking young and attractive actors and ageing them.”

She further added, “Not only are you doing a disservice to a young actor, you are also taking away an older actor's part which is already shrinking.”

To those unversed, in Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa Chadha played an older woman after which she was offered to play Hrithik Roshan's mom in a movie. On being questioned about her readiness to play an older charcter in the Anurag Kashyap film, the Fukrey actress said, "In Gangs of Wasseypur, I never felt that I would be singled out. Everyone's story was 30-40 years ahead. They didn't put any spotlight on me. Call it our industry's sexism or society's sexism, they highlighted it. The truth is that Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, all of them had undergone ageing in that film.”

Richa Chadha's was last seen in Fukrey 3. She will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.