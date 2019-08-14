Richa Chadha Explains Why She Broke Down While Filming Section 375

Richa Chadha in Section 375. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "It was a very challenging role," said Richa Chadha In Section 375, Richa plays a lawyer defending a sexual assault survivor Section 375 releases on September 13

Actress Richa Chadha, who plays a lawyer defending a sexual assault survivor in upcoming film Section 375, said at the film's trailer launch event that she broke down while filming a courtroom sequence and her co-star Akshaye Khanna and director Ajay Bahl suggested she took an early lunch break to calm down. "We have all experienced harassment, so I felt deeply about the issue. On the set, I broke down emotionally while reciting my dialogues, but then Ajay and Akshaye told me to take an early lunch break so that I could control my feelings. It was a very challenging role but I believed in the story. So, I hope that audience will also appreciate our effort after film's release," she said, reported IANS.

"We live in a male-dominated society... People always blame the girl when such an instance happens. I feel we have to change our attitude towards the crime, which carries so much social stigma. We have to blame the culprit, and the day we change our attitude will be the day we will not feel the need to blur a rape survivor's face," she added.

In Section 375, Richa and Akshaye play rival lawyers - while Richa defends a sexual assault survivor, Akshaye plays the attorney of the filmmaker accused of the assault. "I feel good scripts are few and far in between, so when you get a good script you feel tempted to be a part of that film. I deeply admire everyone who has worked with me in this film. Earlier, I have played characters which were abusive and intense but this is first time I felt that I am playing a normal character who is a lawyer so, I was excited about it," Richa said.

Section 375 also stars Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat and the film will open in cinemas on September 13.

(With inputs from IANS)

