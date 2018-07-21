Richa Chadha Decodes Her 'Bold' Image Ahead Of Biopic On Adult Star Shakeela

Richa Chadha met Shakeela in Bangalore recently (courtesy therichachadha)

Highlights The film will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh No title has been assigned to the film yet Richa Chadha said she won't gain wait for the biopic

In March we got to know that Richa Chadha has added yet another interesting project to her line-up of films. She is all set to headline a biopic to be made on Nineties adult star Shakeela. Before she begins filming, Richa caught up with Shakeela, 41, in Bangalore and opened up about her upcoming role and her image as an actress to Bombay Times. Referring to Shakeela, who appears to be an introvert in real life, Richa told Bombay Times: "Even I am socially awkward but I am comfortable on camera, which is why people feel that I am bold. That's out alternate personality I guess." Meanwhile, this is what Shakeela told : "I am very shy. What I did was my job." The biopic will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

In the Nineties, Shakeela featured in several controversial projects in the Southern film industry. Kinnara Thumbikal in Malayalam was one of her most popular films. When asked if Richa will be required to physically transform to portray Shakeela on screen, she told Bombay Times: "I am not going to put to weight to play Shakeela as I feel that aspect is quite superficial. The film is about standing up for herself in a male-dominated society."

SHAKEELA BIOPIC: Richa Chadha meets the adult film star Shakeela ahead of the film's shoot pic.twitter.com/8MVuYHPrjy — manoj usdadia (@USDADIAManoj) July 21, 2018

In an interview to news agency IANS, Richa Chadha had said: "The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 1990s who rose to a spectacular amount of fame. Her fans were spread across Asia and she earned fanfare as a woman which back then was unheard of." About coming on board for the biopic, Richa told IANS: "The film's script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience."

Richa Chadha was last seen in Daas Dev and has films like Love Sonia, Cabaret and Ghoomketu in the line-up. Richa Chadha is best known for her roles in films like Sarbjit, Masaan, Ram-Leela and the Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey series of films.