Richa Chadha To Play Nineties Adult Star In Upcoming Biopic Richa Chadha's spokesperson said: "The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 1990s"

Richa Chadha was last seen in Fukrey 2. (Image courtesy: Richa Chadha) New Delhi: Highlights Richa will play Shakeela in a biopic made on the adult film actress The story will make for a great watch, said Richa's spokesperson Shakeela featured in several controversial projects in many languages Kinnara Thumbikal in Malayalam was one of her most popular films.



"The film's script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience. The preparations will begin soon and the film should be going on floors in end April or May," Richa's spokesperson told IANS.



Richa Chadha debuted in Bollywood in 2008 film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! but her breakthrough film arrived much later in 2012 - the Gangs of Wasseypur series. Since then, Richa Chadha has featured in films like Fukrey, Ram Leela, Masaan, Sarbjit and Main Aur Charles.



Richa Chadha was last seen in Fukrey 2, Daas Dev and Arjun Mukherjee's 3 Storeys, which also stars Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat and Sharman Joshi.



(With inputs from IANS)



