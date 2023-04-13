Rhea Chakraborty, Back On Set, Writes, 'Crying Happy Tears'

Rhea Chakraborty in a still from the video.(courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty, who will soon be seen as a gang leader in the next season of the TV adventure show Roadies, shared a behind-the-scene video. Rhea, who can be seen getting her make-up done in the video, captioned the post: "It's been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can't describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears." She added the hashtags #rhenew and #resillience to her post. Rhea's Mere Dad Ki Maruti co-star Saqib Saleem dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's post here:

In the Roadies promo, Rhea Chakraborty says, "Aapko kya laga...Main wapas nahi aaungi? Darr jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hain auditions pe (You thought I won't return? That I will be scared? Now, it is someone else's turn to be scared. Let's meet at the auditions)." As the promo ends, a text flashes on screen "Introducing gang leader Rhea Chakraborty." The caption on the video read, "Sambhal ke rehna hai ya darr ke? Jo bhi ho ignore nahi kar paoge (Live carefully or with fear? Whatever it is, you will not be able to ignore). Get ready for the auditions of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand. We are coming to your cities - April 13 - Chandigarh, April 15 - Delhi, April 20 - Indore and April 22 - Pune."

Rhea Chakraborty stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the MTV show Teen Divas. She then became a VJ and shared a couple of shows on MTV. Rhea has featured in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Jalebi, Half Girlfriend, Bank Chor and Dobaara: See Your Evil, to name a few.