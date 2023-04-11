Rhea Chakraborty To Feature As A Gang Leader On Roadies: 'You Thought I Won't Return?'

Rhea Chakraborty in Roadies. (courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Actor and former VJ Rhea Chakraborty is all set to return to television. On Monday, she announced that she will be featuring as a gang leader on the TV adventure show Roadies. The actress posted a video, in which she looks into the camera and says, "Aapko kya laga...Main wapas nahi aaungi? Darr jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hain auditions pe (You thought I won't return? That I will be scared? Now, it is someone else's turn to be scared. Let's meet at the auditions)." As the promo ends, a text flashes on screen "Introducing gang leader Rhea Chakraborty."

The video was posted by MTV Roadies' official Instagram handle. The caption read: "Sambhal ke rehna hai ya darr ke? Jo bhi ho ignore nahi kar paoge (Live carefully or with fear? Whatever it is, you will not be able to ignore)." Sharing the audition details, the makers wrote: "Get ready for the auditions of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand. We are coming to your cities - April 13 - Chandigarh, April 15 - Delhi, April 20 - Indore and April 22 - Pune."

Cheering for Rhea Chakraborty, her friend and VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote: "Get it! Can't wait to watch." Aparshakti Khurana wrote: "Woah." Patralekhaa dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Check out the promo of Roadies here:

Rhea Chakraborty had a tumultuous few months after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who she was dating. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the thriller Chehre that featured Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. She has also worked in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi among others.