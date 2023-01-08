Inside Anusha Dandekar's Pre-Birthday Bash With Farhan Akhtar-Shibani, Rhea Chakraborty And Others

Anusha Dandekar shared this picture. (courtesy: vjanusha)

Anusha Dandekar is on cloud nine. After all, it is her birthday tomorrow. Oh, and, to jazz up the celebrations, Anusha hosted a pre-birthday party on Saturday. FYI: Anusha shares her birthday with Farhan Akhtar, who is married to her sister Shibani Dandekar. Double the celebration, did we hear? Pictures and videos from the pre-birthday bash scream fun from miles away. Anuska looks stunning, as always, in an all-black number. Anusha has shared a lot of glimpses from the party. The first pic features the Dandekar sisters - Shibani, Anusha and Apeksha. The text attached to it read, “Sisters for life.”

In the next Stories, we get a glimpse of the cake-cutting ceremony. We can spot three yummilicious cakes kept on a table. Anusha and Farhan are standing at the table. It seems Farhan is super excited to cut the cake as he didn't wait for Anusha and blows out the candles. “Birthday twins. Happy moments,” read the text.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is a call friend of the Dandekar sisters, was also part of the birthday party. She has shared a picture of Anusha Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Birthday twins. Happy happy Anusha and Farhan.”

In her birthday wish for Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty picked a gorgeous frame clicked at the party and wrote, “Happy Birthday my sweet Anusha Dandekar. Shine on.” Reposting the Stories, Anusha said, “Thank you, my rabbit.”



Sophie Choudry has made a collage of their pictures to wish Anusha Dandekar. Along with it, the singer wrote, “Happy Birthday…Here are your many moods, the last one being my favourite. May you always laugh and love with your heart wide open and be surrounded by those who love and appreciate you. Tons of love.” Anusha didn't miss the sweet gesture and replied with an adorable note. She said, “Aww Sophie, this brought tears…Thank you so much. So much love for you.”

We can't wait to see more pictures from Anusha Dandekar's pre-birthday bash.