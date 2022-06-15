'I Am The Youngest:' Shibani's Reply To Fan's Question About The Dandekar Sisters

Shibani Dandekar with her sisters. (courtesy: shibanidandekarakhtar)

The warm camaraderie between the Dandekar sisters is evident in all that they do. From cheering for each other's professional achievements to marking personal milestones with their presence, Shibani, Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar have given sisterhood a whole new meaning. And with sisterhood also comes a fair bit of leg-pulling. On Tuesday, we got to see a glimpse of this when Shibani Dandekar indulged in a fun "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram. In response to a question regarding who the oldest of the three siblings is, Shibani shared a throwback selfie of the sisters and joked, “Anusha is the oldest, then Apeksha and I am the youngest.”

For the unversed, Shibani Dandekar is the oldest of the three siblings. Anusha Dandekar is second in the line of Dandekar siblings followed by Apeksha Dandekar.

See Shibani's fun post here:

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story.

In the fun interactive session, Shibani Dandekar was also asked, “How's married life?” Sharing an image with her husband, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, she said, “So good. Really kinda love him.”

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story.

When asked to use one word to describe her friend Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani shared an image with the actress and a text sticker that said, “Strength.”

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story.

Shibani Dandekar also revealed on Instagram Stories that she will be wearing the producer's hat for her next project. Sharing a photo of a cap that said "producer", Shibani said, “I'll be wearing one of the next and I could not be more excited.”

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha Dandekar is a popular VJ and fashionista. Over the years, she has featured as a host and judge on shows such as Love School and Super Model Of The Year. Anusha Dandekar is also the founder of BrownSkin Beauty.

Here's an image of Anusha with sisters Shibani and Apeksha.

The youngest of the siblings, Apeksha Dandekar is a singer who is known for hit tracks such as Dil Kare Chu Che and Jatt Jaguar. Here's an image of Apeksha with her sisters at her wedding to Abhishek Sharma in 2019.

We can't wait to see more of the Dandekar sisters and their adventures on social media.