Here's How Shibani And Anusha Wished Their 'Goose' Apeksha Dandekar On Her Birthday

Shibani Dandekar's younger sister Apeksha Dandekar celebrates her birthday today. The actress has received sweet wishes from her sisters Shibani and Anusha Dandekar. Sharing a photo with Apeksha and Anusha, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Happy birthday my Goose! Love you always @apekshadandekar @vjanusha #sisterlove." The photo is from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding, which took place on February 19 in Khandala at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's house. The sisters look pretty in pastel Indian outfits. Farah Khan also wished Apeksha Dandekar and commented, "Happy happy birthday to the nightingale."

Anusha Dandekar shared a series of photos with Apeksha and captioned the wish as "Happy Birthday to my baby sissy! Goosealoooooo... no one like you...You deserve all the Magic. You are Magic! Keep spreading your Magic! 3 taps forever! Ps. In the 2nd pic were we crying coz we were sad or relieved hehe...All pics taken by: @sam_and_ekta except the one random in between!"

On Wednesday, Apeksha Dandekar shared an array of photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding and captioned them as "Congratulations Shibu and F! If your wedding day(ssss) was anything to go by, your life together will be beautiful and full of so much love... Now put down the tequila and get back to work! Lots of love to you both."

On the work front, Apeksha is a singer and has also acted in films including Always Kabhi Kabhi, Baby, Singh Is Bling, and Zubaan. In 2017, she made her debut in the Kollywood industry through the film Nishabdham.