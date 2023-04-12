After Internet Joined Dots To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's Sister Clarifies Tweet 'Wasn't Directed To...'

Image for shared by Priyanka Singh. (courtesy: withoutthemind)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh has clarified that her “tum kyun darogi (why would you be afraid)” tweet wasn't “directed to any specific person,” Rhea Chakraborty, as being portrayed by the media. Her explanation arrived after many Twitter users and news portals linked her cryptic post to Rhea's comeback announcement. The actress was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020. On Tuesday afternoon, Priyanka Singh retweeted her viral post and wrote: “Just a clarification: My tweet below was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in the media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.”

Her tweet, which many presumed was against Rhea Chakraborty, read: “Tum kyun darogi? Tum toh v***ya thi, ho, aur rahogi! Prashna ye hai ki tumhare upbhogta kon hai? Koi sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai. WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious (sic)."





Priyanka Singh shared the said tweet after Rhea Chakraborty announced her comeback on television with the reality show MTV Roadies season 19. It is the actress' first show since 2020 - she had a troubled few months after being embroiled in legal cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea, on Monday, shared a promo of Roadies in which she can be heard saying: “Aapko kya laga, mai wapas nahin aungi? Dar jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hai auditions pe (Did you think I won't come back or I am scared. It's time for someone else to be scared; see you at the auditions).” She will feature as a gang leader in the new season of the reality show.

Rhea Chakraborty, on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary this year, shared a few photos of themselves with a touching note. “(Infinity sign) + 1. (Black heart icon),” it read.

Rhea was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's crime thriller Chehre.



