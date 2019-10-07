'Rest In Paradise ': Trishala Dutt's Heartbreaking Birthday Post For Late Boyfriend

A file photo of Trishala Dutt with her boyfriend. (Image courtesy: trishaladutt)

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt poured her heart out as she posted a birthday wish for her late boyfriend on her Instagram profile on Monday. Trishala posted a throwback picture, in which her late boyfriend could be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks and she could be seen smiling with all her heart. Trishala accompanied the picture with an equally beautiful caption and she wrote: "Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don't think about you. Happy Birthday. Rest in paradise. I love you. Love, Bella Mia." Take a look at Trishala's post. It's okay to cry.

Trishala Dutt announced the news of her boyfriend's death in July this year. She wrote an extensive note on Instagram. "I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 - I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow," an excerpt from her post read.

Trishala relives her days with her boyfriend by posting pictures with him on her Instagram profile. Here are some of the posts shared by her, which will surely leave you a bit teary-eyed.

Trishala Dutt is actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanyata and the couple are parents to 8-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

