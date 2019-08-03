Trishala Dutt Shares An Emotional Post For Late Boyfriend. It's OK To Cry

Trishala Dutt shared this image. (Image courtesy: trishaladutt)

Almost a month after her boyfriend's death, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shared an emotional post on her Instagram profile and it might leave you a bit teary-eyed. The 31-year-old shared a loved-up picture of herself along with her late boyfriend and she wrote: "I love you. I miss you." Trishala announced the death of her boyfriend in an Instagram post last month. Trishala is actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996.

Here's the post that Trishala shared:

Last week, Trishala shared an extensive post on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about how she misses her boyfriend everyday. An excerpt from her post read: "These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I'm doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

In July, Trishala announced the news of her boyfriend's death by sharing a post on Instagram, in which she wrote: "I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia. RIP. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 - I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanyata and the couple are parents to 8-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. Trishala and Maanyata often trend for their Instagram exchanges.

