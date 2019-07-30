Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending A Wedding: 'Doing My Best To Be Okay'

Trishala Dutt shared these pictures on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Trishala Dutt attended a wedding ceremony days after boyfriend's death She shared a picture on Instagram from the celebrations "I miss him so much," she captioned her post

Sanjay Dutt's 31-year-old daughter Trishala Dutt's latest Instagram post shows that even though it has been "excruciating" for her after her boyfriend's death, she is doing her "best to be okay." Trishala Dutt recently attended a friend's wedding and said that it "took every fibre in her being to pick herself up, get ready and smile." Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Trishala captioned it: "It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile and attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends' beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning and the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I'm doing my best to be okay. I miss him so much. I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him."

Trishala Dutt also expressed gratitude towards celebrity hairstylist Francisco Pinto and make-up artist Marlene Lopez-Sullivan for making her look great at the event. "Thank you, for coming all the way from Los Angeles and Las Vegas just to cheer me up and make me look and feel beautiful. You create magic together and as always, I'm very grateful for you both," she wrote further in her post.

Trishala, who lost her boyfriend on July 2, shared the sad news through an Instagram post earlier this month, in which she didn't reveal her late boyfriend's name (more on that later). Take a look at Trishala Dutt's latest post:

Sharing the news of her boyfriend's death on July 4, Trishala Dutt Instagrammed a few pictures with him and wrote: "My heart is broken. Thank you, for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again."

Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in the year 1996 because of brain tumour. Trishala was raised in USA by her maternal grandparents.

Sanjay Dutt, who celebrated his 60th birthday on July 29, is now married to Maanayata and the couple are parents to 8-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

